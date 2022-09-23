Section of Lang’ata Road to be closed on Sunday

A section of Lang’ata Road between T-Mall and Madaraka roundabouts will be closed on Sunday for 12 hours.

The closure of the road, according Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is to pave way for the erection of the T-mall footbridge.

According to the roads agency, the closure will start at 5am up to 5pm and traffic disruptions will be experienced on the Nyayo Stadium-bound lane between the two roundabouts.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public that a section of Lang’ata Road, along the service lane (Nyayo bound lane) between T-Mall Roundabout and Madaraka Roundabout will experience traffic disruptions,” KeNHA Director General Kungu Ndungu said in a statement.

Motorists have since been urged to adhere to instructions given by traffic marshals on alternative areas surrounding the construction area.

“Motorists from Raila Odinga Way and Lang’ata headed towards Madaraka Roundabout are advised to take Ole Sangale Link or Mai Mahiu Roads,” the statement reads.

Traffic Advisory pic.twitter.com/oJjdbWvfn7 — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) September 22, 2022

In January, a section of the road, at the T-Mall roundabout, was closed for six days to pave way for the erection of the T-Mall flyover. The government officially opened the flyover for use by the public in August. The flyover had been under construction for the past two years.

The flyover allows motorists headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to drive over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.