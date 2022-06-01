Uhuru samples Sh3bn T-Mall flyover day after commissioning it

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday morning driven through the Sh3 billion T-Mall flyover along Lang’ata Road.

TV footage showed the president’s motorcade snaking through the snazzy new road on his way to his last Madaraka Day fete as head of state.

The new flyover has been constructed by Spanish engineering company Centunion, which began construction of the four-lane flyover in November 2020. It is meant to reduce traffic along the busy road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) in 2020 said the project would cost Sh3 billion.

"The project is being implemented under the EPC/Turnkey Contract framework and was signed between Kenha and the Contractor, M/s CENTUNION Espanola de Coordinacion Tecnica Y Financiera, S.A of Spain at Contract Sum of EUR23,250,000,” said Kenha then.

Construction of footbridges

Other projects being implemented include the construction of footbridges across Mbagathi Way and Nyayo stadium which are set to be completed by 2024.

The project consists of the upgrading of the Lang’ata-Mbagathi-Mai Mahiu crossing employing a four-lane flyover on Lang’ata Road, and the expansion of the adjacent roads.

The project will also comprise the construction of a footbridge on the Mbagathi Way side.

The flyover will allow motorists headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to drive over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road, South C and Wilson Airport will use the underpass in a move that is intended to end traffic jams along the busy Lang’ata Road.