Ruto man Mutura locked out of Nairobi Speaker race

Kenya Kwanza candidate for Nairobi County Assembly Speaker race, Benson Mutura, is among seven individuals locked out of the contest set for tomorrow (Thursday) for failing to meet set requirements.

Mr Mutura, who is the assembly’s current Speaker, was barred from defending his seat for failing to submit a KRA compliance certificate as well as a current copy of certificate of good conduct.

The Assembly’s Clerk Edward Gichana reported that only two candidates made it to the final list from the initial nine.

The new development now leaves only two individuals – Ken Ng’ondi (Azimio) and Hassan Robow – as the candidates for the position out of the nine applicants.

Others barred are Ahmed Dubon, Amimo Austine, Arthur Ngugi, Charles Muratha, Brian Mutie and Samwel Masaki.