Footbridge
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Revealed: ‘landlords’ who take rent from hawkers invading Nairobi footbridges

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Have you ever wondered why all Nairobi footbridges with high human traffic have been invaded by hawkers who seem unusually comfortable?

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Armed bandits kill 2, steal over 500 animals in Samburu

  2. Meru polytechnic closed after students riot

  3. Muslims to mark Idd celebrations under tight Covid guidelines

  4. Mombasa health workers issue strike notice

  5. Fatal crashes rise at Weighbridge-Soysambu section

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.