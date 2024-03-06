Revealed: How student who fell from apartment in Thome died

Details of what killed Ms Juanitor Mbula Nzomo, a woman who allegedly fell from an apartment in Kasarani have been revealed.

The 20-year-old woman’s body was found on the ground floor of an apartment, which operates as a short-term homestay. The apartment is located in Thome, Kasarani sub-County in Nairobi.

According to Dr Peter Muriuki who conducted an autopsy on the deceased on Tuesday, March 5, Ms Nzomo suffered multiple force trauma injuries which are consistent with a fall from the top.

Detectives are yet to establish whether she was thrown or she jumped to her death. She was found half naked.

However, the sleuths believe that she must have differed with a man who was also inside the house.

The man who is still in hospital said that he was not aware of the whereabouts of the woman.

He further told police that the lady he had spent the night with had stabbed him.

It has now emerged that the two had met in some joint located within Mirema Drive in Kasarani.

With the man still in hospital, police say that they would have to wait for him to stabilise so that he could share his side of the story.

For the last two months, more than three murder cases have been reported involving short-term rental stays.