Puzzle of Nairobi man shot 36 times in broad daylight, female companion unhurt

The killing on the spot of a 24-year-old man, shot 36 times in broad daylight at Mihang’o area in Utawala on Friday afternoon has brought to the fore the increasing cases of blatant shooting of persons by “unknown people” in the country.

The area chief reported to the police that the incident happened at around 1pm along Gesora road where the deceased now identified as Kevin Odhiambo was found lying with multiple gunshot wounds.

An eye witness told officers from Kayole police station that he saw two motor vehicles stop and shoot at the deceased who was accompanied by a woman before leaving at high speed.

During the incident, the witness said he lay down with his hands raised up holding his mobile phone in surrender but the gun men went up to him and grabbed his phone and smashed it and left with the woman who was in the companying the deceased.

The phone was later recovered next to the body of the deceased.

Officers from Kayole police station responded to the scene and recovered 27- 5.56mm spent cartridges, two live bullets, 9mm spent cartridges, five bullet heads and a crashed wrist watch cover which have been stored as exhibits at Kayole Police station.

The gunmen are reported to have on the same day also abducted the deceased’s brother Alfred Odhiambo who is yet to be traced after allegedly raiding his house in Maji mazuri area in Mwiki.

They were captured on a CCTV dressing in bullet proof jacket torturing and harassing Odhiambo with one asking him to produce a gun.

The woman was later abandoned in Fedha estate by the gunmen before she found her way back to Utawala.

The victim’s body was taken to City Mortuary as investigations continue.