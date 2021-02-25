Probe into murder of three begins

Investigations into the killing of a woman, her son and a male companion in Nairobi have narrowed down to the difference in the time the three are thought to have died.

Lack of witnesses is frustrating investigations into the killing of Charity Cherop Cheboi, 34, her eight-year-old son Allan Kipngetich and Calvin Kimaiyo Keiyo, 35. Mr Kimaiyo is a third year student at Karen Seminary.

Charity Cherop Cheboi and her son, Allan. They were found dead in her house at Government Quarters along Jogoo road, Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Following an initial observation of the bodies, police have concluded that the civil servant and her son could have died earlier than Mr Kimaiyo.

The man’s body was found in the toilet with hands and feet tied.

Police officers, who visited the scene after being alerted by the caretaker of Government Quarters on Jogoo Road, found a white substance in the bedroom where Cheboi and Kipngetich’s bodies were found.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives who have since taken up the case from Jogoo Road police station are depending on forensic evidence and technology to find the killer or killers.

A number of items picked up from the scene including two mobile phones which were found charging in the bedroom, samples of the whitish substance and fingerprints dusted at the house are being analysed forensically.

Allan, Charity Cherop Cheboi's son who was found dead together with his mother and her lover at Government Quarters along Jogoo Road, Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Additionally blood samples from stains found on Mr Kipngetich’s shirt are also being analysed in order to find out whose blood it was. While Mr Kipngetich’s body had no visible injuries at the time of collection, both Ms Cheboi and baby Allan’s had blood oozing from their mouths.

“The house was in a mess with clothes, shoes and bedding strewn all over the floor, indicating that a struggle must have ensued, before the victims met their painful deaths,” said the DCI.

“Whilst we are yet to make arrests or establish the motive of the killings, scenes of crime Investigators processed the scene and preserved it for further analysis by homicide experts, who will undoubtedly resolve the murder and arrest the killers,” assured the DCI.

By last evening sources within the investigation told the Nation that detectives had no clues yet as to the suspect (s). Ms Cheboi and her son were last seen on Sunday afternoon while Mr Kipngetich was spotted on Monday at 4pm within the neighbourhood.

Were Ms Cheboi and Allan, whose bodies had decomposed more than that of Mr Kipngetich, killed on Sunday? And if Mr Kipgnetich was seen getting into the house on Monday, why did he not raise an alarm on discovering the two bodies? And how did he die? Were there other people in the house and how come no one saw them enter or leave?

“Both mother and son were holding rosaries indicating that they may have prayed for their lives to be spared, but their killers would have none of it. The third blood stained body of the male adult, was found in the toilet with his hands and legs tied together using electric cables,” said the DCI.

A number of people have since been interrogated including Kennedy Ochuodho, a care taker of the building where Ms Cheboi lived with her son Allan and occasionally Mr Kipngetich. Police have also interviewed the management of St Mary Immaculate Complex and a number of neighbours to the deceased.

Detectives from the Homicide Department based at DCI headquarters were up to last night combing the house in an attempt to reconstruct the murder scene. Guiding them were detectives from the Buruburu DCI who were the first to respond when the three bodies were found.

Scene reconstruction is a crucial step when investigating homicides that have no witnesses as it provides investigators on what clues they should pursue in order to find the killers. In this case the house had already been contaminated by neighbours by the time the police arrived which makes solving this puzzle even harder.

Nevertheless, the information which will be found in the two mobile phones, one of which is thought to belong to Ms Cheboi, will provide crucial clues on whether she was in distress or was in conflict with anyone in the days leading to her death.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor is expected to conduct a post-mortem on the three bodies today at the Chiromo Mortuary in order to find out how and when they met their death.