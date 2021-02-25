Probe into murder of three begins

Charity Cherop

Charity Cherop Cheboi. She was found dead in her house at Government Quarters along Jogoo road, Nairobi.

By  Vincent Achuka

Investigations into the killing of a woman, her son and a male companion in Nairobi have narrowed down to the difference in the time the three are thought to have died.

