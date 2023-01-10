Policemen arrested over Sh2 million robbery attempt in Nairobi CBD

Four police officers are currently in custody at Nairobi's Central Police Station for attempted robbery with violence.

According to the police report, Sergent Daniel Wambua from DCI Kasarani, Constable Stanley Mohammed Gitonga of DCI Kasarani, and Corporal Eliud Bor who is attached to Kenyan Union office at Gigiri as a security officer were arrested on Monday afternoon after one of the victims raised alarm.

Also, Sgt Nicholas Murira attached to Mugutha police station- Juja sub-county was arrested.

The three are said to have stopped two employees of Afro Forex Bureau who had come out of Absa Bank, Mama Ngina Street where they had withdrawn Sh2 million.

"While along standard Street about 20 meters from their Forex bureau they were confronted by four men who claimed to be police officers and informed them that they were after the said Mohammed Hassan who was carrying the bag containing the money and that he was wanted for an offence which they did not disclose," part of police report reads.

It was then when Mr Mohammed's colleague Hassan Omar raised alarm which attracted the nearby security guards and CIPU officers who were guarding the nearby Dahabshil Forex Bureau, who rushed to the scene.

The suspicious event forced one of the security guard from Afro forex bureau together with the Manager who immediately took the bag containing the money to the forex bureau for safe custody.

The two employees were arrested by the said officers who were using a motor vehicle with registartiin number KBZ 036B Toyota Premio white in colour and claimed that they were taking them to DCI headquarters.

Later, the owners of the forex bureau reported to police and the said motor vehicle and the occupants intercepted within Muthaiga area.