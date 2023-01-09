Son of convicted drug trafficker Akasha charged for robbery with violence 

The son of jailed drug trafficker Baktash Akasha was Monday charged with robbing two people of money and property worth Sh134,500.

Baktash Akasha Baktash is accused of robbing his victims of mobile phones and the money while armed with kitchen knives and a hammer.

In the first count, Mr Baktash was accused of robbing Derick Gikanga Wanjiku Sh3,000, a techno mobile phone worth Sh41,000, shoes valued at Sh2,500, ear pod(Sh1,700), and perfume worth Sh1,300.

The court was told that while committing the offences jointly with others who are yet to be arrested, Mr Baktash used actual violence on

Mr Wanjiku inflicting injuries at the back of his head.

In the second count, he was accused of robbing Naeem Yusuf Mohamed Sh15,000, and an Iphone worth Sh70,000. While committing the offence, he threatened to use actual violence against the victim.

He is accused of committing the two offences on January 29, 2022 at Voyager Hotel area and on January 6,2023 at Kenol area in Nyali Sub-county.

Mr Baktash, however, denied committing the offences when he appeared before Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate David Odhiambo.

Prosecution Counsel Nadrat Mazrui did not oppose bond but asked the court to impose stringent terms owing to the nature of the offenses.

"We intend to rely on forensic evidence in this case, but the report is not ready. We , therefore, ask for three weeks to get the report," said Ms Mazrui.

He was released on a Sh1 million bond for the two offences. Mr Baktash is also required to produce four sureties of similar amount to secure his freedom.