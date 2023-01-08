Baktash Akasha son arrested over robbery with violence claims

A son to one of the Akasha brothers has been arrested in Nyali, Mombasa County over robbery with violence claims.

Police said 22-year-old Akasha Baktash was nabbed on Saturday but two other men in his company managed to evade arrest by the officers on patrol.

A police report seen by Nation.Africa said officers were on patrol behind Nyali City Mall when one Mr Derrick Gikanga approached them.

"The 24-year-old who was wearing a torn shirt complained that on the previous day (Friday) around 7.30pm within the Tudor area, he was abducted by a three-man-gang who were armed with knives," a part of the police report read.

Mr Gikanga reported he was then forced inside a car, beaten and robbed of his mobile phone-Camon 19 Pro worth Sh41,000 and Sh3,000 cash.

"He was forced to provide his M-Pesa pin and later they dumped him at first avenue within Nyali area," the report read.

At the time of arrest, Mr Baktash in the company of two other unidentified men were inside a parked car along the first avenue area of Nyali, a Nissan AD Wingroad- registration number KDE 348 K.

The same vehicle is in police report over robbery with violence claims under OB number 14/06/01/2023.

"Police officers spotted a car parked on the side of the road. Police officers approached the said car but its occupants sped off defying orders to stop,” said the report.

After a few minutes of a cat and mouse chase, they were blocked.