Kakamega police fatally shoot 2 robbery suspects, recover AK 47 rifle

Two robbery suspects were on Sunday night shot dead in Kakamega County and an AK 47 rifle loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition was recovered.

The two suspects are linked to robberies and other criminal activities in the Western and Rift Valley region, Lugari Sub County Police Commander Bernard Ngungu said.

Other items recovered included three get-away motorcycles, metal bars, blood-stained machetes, clothes, assorted electronic gadgets and mobile phones.

Police officers have been trailing the suspects for the past week before they cornered them at the Spring Park Hotel, along the Eldoret-Webuye road.

Mr Ngungu said the suspects had checked in at the hotel and were in communication with other members of the gang.

“The suspects defied the orders to surrender and instead shot at our officers who shot and killed them on the spot,” said Mr Ngungu.

The suspects have been linked to a robbery incident at Khayega market. During the incident Kevin Orata, an M-Pesa agent was shot dead and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen on December 27, last year. The thugs fled on a motorbike.

The gang struck as Mr Orata and his employer were preparing to close the business at 8 pm.

Mr Ngungu described the suspects as notorious criminals who have been committing robberies in the Rift Valley and Western region.

“A multi-agency security team has been trailing the suspects since Thursday after they committed robberies in Kitale, Mumias, Navakholo, Shinyalu and Lugari. The most affected area is Kitale where they were spotted wearing the same clothes they had on today but they managed to escape,” he added.

Security teams in Trans Nzoia County had launched a manhunt for the suspects linked to robberies in Kitale town.