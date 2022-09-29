Criminals shoot M-Pesa shop owner, steal cash

A secondary school teacher in Rachuonyo East, Homa Bay County, was shot three times by armed criminals and robbed of cash on Wednesday night.

Mr Elijah Opiyo, 30, was shot as he left his M-Pesa shop in Kadongo on the Kisumu-Kisii highway.

He suffered injuries in his right leg and thigh.Mr Opiyo is a teacher at Got Rateng’ Secondary School.

He runs the shop in the evening after returning from his day job.He was closing the shop when three unidentified men stormed in and demanded a bag containing cash.

The men were armed, said his elder brother Collins Oyaya.

A witness said one man had a gun and the other two were armed with crude weapons.

Surrender a bag

Mr Oyaya said his brother was ordered to surrender a bag he was carrying.

The amount of cash in the bag has not been established."He was walking outside the shop after he had closed business. He was told to stop and surrender

everything he had," he said.

He complied but still shotThe teacher complied and gave the thugs the bag that had the money.

But the criminal with the gun decided to shoot Mr Opiyo in the leg.He fell down as the assailants disappeared into the darkness on a motorbike.

"He could have been shot to prevent him from going after the criminals," Mr Oyaya said.

Good Samaritans who heard the gunshots rushed to the scene. They took Mr Opiyo to Okita Nursing Home for first aid.

He was later transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.