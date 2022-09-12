Police probe city night inferno which razed over 200 houses

Police in Nairobi's Makadara sub-county are investigating a fire tragedy which forced over 200 families to spend Sunday night in the cold after their houses were burnt down.

Confirming the incident, Makadara Police boss, Mr Timon Odingo said the incident took place at around 2am in Mukuru-Mariguini slum but the cause of the fire is not known.

"The fire started from one shanty before it quickly spread and burnt other houses after it was fanned by strong wind," Mr Odingo noted.

The police commander added that property of unknown value was reduced to ashes in the night inferno but no death or injury was reported.

According to the area chief, Mr Charles Mwatha, three fire engines from the city county government could not access the scene of the tragedy due lack of roads.

The inaccessibility is attributed to land grabbers who have encroached roads earlier preserved for emergencies by the previous administration.