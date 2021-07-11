Two die, families left homeless as fire burns houses in Mukuru

Mukuru Fuata Nyayo slum fire

Two people have died while a third person is nursing injuries at a city hospital after a fire burnt houses in Mukuru Fuata Nyayo “A” slum in Nairobi on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Sammy Kimatu | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Kimatu

Nation Media Group

