Man killed as gas cylinder explodes after fire outbreak in Mukuru

Police in Makadara, Nairobi are investigating a fire incident in Mukuru slums which left a 50-year-old man dead and more than 200 households in the cold on Saturday night.

Makadara deputy police boss Judith Nyongesa said the incident happened at Kambi Moto area located in Mukuru Kayaba slum in Starehe sub-county.

Ms Nyongesa added that her officers have launched investigations to establish the cause of the fire which is believed to have started at 3pm.

Police identified the dead man as Mr Simon Muli Kivindyo from Munyuni village in Mbooni, Makueni County.

Books, pieces of clothing and plastics were strewn at scene in the aftermath of the fire.

No business structures

According to the neighbourhood chairperson Jane Mbula, the affected area was occupied by houses and no business structures were located there.

Ms Mbula added that besides the dead man, more than five people sustained injuries while trying to save their property. They were treated in clinics located in the slum.

According to Mr David Kamau, a 52-year-old, carpenter who has lived in the slum for more than 20 years, a gas cylinder exploded and hit Mr Muli as he came out of his house.

Ms Mbula, said the dead man was helping another victim to salvage his household items when he met his death.

"The gas cylinder hit him on the head shattering [his skull]. It was frightening. Few people could bear to see the body," Ms Mbula said.

Fire engines could not access the scene of the fire due to the crowded houses.