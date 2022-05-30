Police officers nabbed for robbing Tanzanian national Sh80,000

Four police officers and a civilian were on Sunday, May 29 arrested after they drove a foreigner from Nairobi to Kajiado and allegedly stole Sh80,000 from him.

In a police report filed at Loitoktok police station, the Tanzanian national narrated how the four mistreated him as they threatened to arrest him.

The four officers were identified as Geoffrey Mwongela, Alex Katana and Kelvin Njuguna attached to Buruburu police station.

The other officer was identified as Tony Kororia who is attached to SGB Uhuru camp while the civilian was identified as David Mutua, 33, who hails from Masinga area.

“One occupant in motor vehicle registration number KDA 837T escaped towards Emali and effort to trace him is in progress,” the report further said.

The matter was first reported to Samuel Okoth an officer who was on duty at the station that the officers had stolen from the civilian.

The victim said he was arrested on Friday, May 27 and taken to Kajiado in a vehicle where they extorted money from him.

The officers abandoned him there but he later spotted them at a petrol station located on Emali Road.

“Samuel Okoth assigned four officers identified as Simon Chacha, Augustine Mwango, Damiano Mbuvi and Nicholas Kiunye to investigate the matter,” the report further read.

They found the suspects were in two motor vehicles of registration numbers KBB 424T and KDA 837T.

The officers ordered them to stop but they defied and sped towards Loitoktok airstrip.

This forced the officers to fire in the air with the aim of stopping them.

“The suspects parked and stopped. No 67040 CPL Simon Chacha fired 2 rounds of 7.62mmx39mm from AK 47 S/no. 794151and No. 116996 PC Damiano Mbuvi fired 3 rounds of 7.62mmx39mm from AK-47 S/no. 2094177,” the report read.