'Mchele' gang: With bhajia and 'Desperado', Nairobi woman swindled me off Sh200, 000

It ended just like it started, with a story and a tragedy at hand.

A true definition of beauty to Geoffrey Waithaka turned out to be one of the stupefying gangs that have been drugging victims and stealing from them in Nairobi’s entertainment venues.

On May, 7, 2022 Mr. Waithaka, 32 thought after a long day at work to head to Sizzling Hotel and Restaurant in Nairobi’s Moi Avenue and relax for the evening.

An establishment he frequented, he sought his favourite corner and ordered sausage, samosa and Bhajia. He also asked for two drinks.

As he was enjoying his food and drinks, he noticed a dazzling short haired brown lady dressed in an orange mini short sleeved dress looking at him and sitting alone.

“The lady went to the counter, and I asked her to join me. She came over, took a piece of my Bhajia, and left. She later signaled me with one finger indicating I should join her on her table which I obliged. I saw no harm in it,” Mr. Waithaka recounts.

A story with a definition of the hunter becomes the hunted begins.

Happy to have joined the beautiful lady he thought he had struck a Jackpot.

After chatting for a while, Mr. Waithaka deduced that his new found friend had a good grasp of politics, economy and current affairs. This saw him relax, letting his guard down.

After talking for almost an hour, he received a call and excused himself. Little did he know tragedy awaited him.

“My mother called me and I left the table for like eight minutes. I came back to that table and I continued eating. I even offered to buy her two more drinks. Soon thereafter, I started feeling dizzy, and nauseated which was unusual,” Waithaka said.

With a little try to please his companion despite feeling unwell, he tried finishing his food but all in vain.

“I tried finishing my food and continued having conversations with that lady but felt weak. I went to the washroom and I started vomiting foram. When I came back, I told her I wasn’t feeling well and would be headed home,” he recounts.

He added: “I paid for everything and when we reached outside the hotel, started vomiting again. Because she saw me struggle, she offered to take me to my house in Embakasi, because I could not walk properly,” He said.

For him it was a good Samaritan’s act. For her, it was show time.

Having worked at the G4S , Mr waithaka had never experienced what was about to hit him.

“I hear about the stories but I have never experienced it myself, so when offered to help me I thought it was out of good faith,” he said.

When the two reached Pipeline, Embakasi, where he stays he thought he was safe.

The only thing he remembers was switching on the lights and then lying down as the lady offered him a piece of chicken that they had bought.

“She gave me a piece of chicken which I took, I didn’t even finish it because my throat was sore from vomiting too much, and she switched on the TV and it was all news until she asked for my flash to put a movie, which I gave her, that’s how I remembered it,” Mr Waithaka recounts.

“I woke up on Monday at midday, with my laptop, three phones and Sh7,300 gone. I lost gadgets worth Sh194,300,” he said.

Mr Waithaka had been drugged for over 48 hours, and decided to rush to Bliss Healthcare Limited for medical attention as he was experiencing a numbing headache. There. it was discovered he had been intoxicated with an unknown substance.

After the tests, he went to Central Police station to report the matter that had occurred on Monday, under OB153/09/05/2022. Since then, he says he has been taken in circles.

“I went to the police wrote down my statement and they assigned me an officer, who asked me to come with my flash disc and take the CCTV footage from the hotel. However, what the hotel has provided me is a two minute clip showing me seated alone and enjoying my meal,” he said. Adding that he suspects cover up over the incident by the hotel management.

“I have asked them to get the number of that lady, since she paid with MPESA but they have declined,” he adds.

Sizzling Manager Dan Oyuga told Nation.Africa that only the police can access the specific details of customers, upon presenting an official letter requested the same.

“This alleged incident happened in his house not at our hotel. According to the footage, he offered to join that lady. Already, the police came and we gave out the CCTV footage,” Mr Oyuga.

Inspector, Lemuna Deputy OCS central police station said the case is open and under investigation

“I have talked to the reportee and this is a case that is under investigation,” Inspector, Lemuna said.