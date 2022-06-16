Police identify thugs who shot dead two M-Pesa attendants at Adams Arcade
Detectives have unmasked the identity of a suspect behind last weekend’s shooting of two traders at Adams Arcade shopping centre, Nairobi.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in a statement, said they have since launched a manhunt for the gang member who shot two M-Pesa attenders.
The detectives on Thursday released a CCTV of the suspect who was caught on camera orchestrating a crime in an M-Pesa shop and is asking the public to help find him.
The suspect's face was captured on the CCTV footage as he terrorised a woman during a robbery incident.
According to DCI, the suspect is believed to be one of the thugs targeting M-Pesa shops in Nairobi and its environs.
“The thug is part of a wider armed and dangerous gang that staged an attack at M-Pesa shops located at Adams market. Two people were shot dead in the Saturday incident,” DCI said in a tweet.
In a CCTV footage obtained by the detectives and shared on social media, the man could be seen buying a bottle of water from the premise.
Shortly, he then distracts the M-Pesa attendant after she looks aside, he then grabs a phone that was lying on the counter before fleeing after he was confronted.
The footage then shows the M-Pesa attendant with her colleague opening the shop door running after the suspect.
Police identified the victims as Gathoni Maina, 53, who was an M-Pesa attendant and 50-year-old Githinji Gitau who was responding to the screams from the woman.