Two thugs jailed for life for robbing man in Kilimani at gunpoint

Two armed robbers who were captured on security camera robbing a pedestrian on Rosewood Avenue in Kilimani, Nairobi, have been jailed for life.

Humphrey Minyata Muhambe and Timothy Jahani Muzami, who were captured by CCTV cameras in the act, were positively identified by the victim and detectives who witnessed them accosting the complainant.

Announcing the sentence, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul said Muhambe and Muzami, aged 24 years and 28 respectively, were not remorseful even after being identified.

Humphrey Minyata Mahambe (right) and Timothy Muzami in court on June 9, 2022, when they were sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

In their defence, the convicts attempted to exonerate themselves.

But the magistrate noted that the pistol used by the two to commit the offence was never found.

Crime does not reward anyone

"I have considered that such crimes are rampant in Kilimani and other areas of the city. The firearm used by the accused persons to rob the complainant was never (found). It's still out there committing a similar offence," the magistrate said.

The magistrate also said the sentence should act as a lesson for other young men that “crime does not reward anyone”.

The two were charged that on June 25, they robbed Paul Sewe Omanyi of his computers, phones and accessories, all valued at Sh396,733.

Among the electronic devices stolen from Mr Omanyi were a MacBook, an iPhone, a smart keyboard, a mouse, sunglasses and their accessories.

They were in a bag that Mr Omanyi was seen surrendering to the armed thugs in the 6am incident.