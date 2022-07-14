Breaking News: Police close Thika Road after fuel tanker overturns
Police close Thika Road after fuel tanker overturns
A fuel tanker has overturned on Thika Superhighway causing a heavy snarl up on the busy road.
The accident happened between Roysambu and Githurai 45 estates, outbound.
Police officers have blocked the road on both ends with motorists being urged to look for alternative routes.
Officials from Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) and Kenya Nation Highways Authority are shoring up safety efforts by police officers.
Fuel was seen seeping out of the tanker. The accident also involved a lorry that also overturned.
