Fresh fuel shortage hits parts of Kenya

Fresh fuel shortages have hit parts of western Kenya.

Busia, Migori and Kisumu counties are among those affected.

Several filling stations in Migori County have run out of fuel with motorists turning to roadside retailers for the commodity. Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

The latest reports come weeks after Kenyans battled similar shortages with oil marketers accusing the government of failing to honour subsidy programme monies in time.

The shortage ended with the government deporting Rubis CEO Jean-Christian Bergeron.

Fuel dealers in Busia say the fuel shortage is as a result of fuel prices from oil shipping companies.

Most of the motorists in Busia town are still queuing in the few filling stations that are lucky to have the commodity.

A spot-check revealed that only Petro and Total filling stations had fuel.

Michael Onyango, the manager of a Petro station in Busia, says the fuel scarcity has been generated by the Kenya pipeline failing to release enough fuel to the market at a wholesale price.

According to him, the company is selling the fuel at the same price they expect the retailers to sell to the consumers.

Ola petrol station manager Busia branch noted that oil suppliers are to blame for the fuel shortage in the country.

He said, for the last two weeks, they have been out of stock. They ordered five tankers for their branches in the region but they were given only one tanker, which according to him was a drop in the ocean.

His sentiments were echoed by Breeze's petroleum manager who noted that the price of fuel suppliers is the cause behind the fuel shortage.

He said the supply price has just a profit margin of one shilling, adding that no business person will invest in such a business.

“Let Kenya Pipeline lower the wholesale price so that we can sell the fuel at the recommended retail price. Imagine buying super petrol at Sh144.5 and selling it at Sh145.9 per litre, how can we do business of that sort?”