Pastor charged with critically injuring woman during ‘healing prayers'

An alleged pastor who allegedly inserted his hand into a critically sick woman’s private parts during 'prayers' in his house in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi was charged with causing grievous harm.

Daniel Muriithi Njiru of the Only Believe Church of God Power of the Holy Spirit is accused of seriously injuring a 62-year-old woman on August 1 during prayers.

Mr Njiru was arrested while praying for the victim in his house where the complainant was found bleeding profusely. She has been sick for the last three years.

The woman was rescued from the house when neighbours called the police to the scene after the woman’s prolonged cries for help on Wednesday.

The woman who has been in and out of various referral hospitals in the country without successful treatment was brought to Nairobi by her daughter who later took her to Mr Njiru’s house for prayers.





She has been going for the alleged prayers regularly until July 31 when Mr NJiru asked to remain with her at his house for a week.

She had stayed there for two days while being prayed for by Mr Njiru who had claimed would heal her.

The woman was taken to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Embakasi where she is admitted.

Mr Njiru denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi and pleaded for lenient bail terms.

He was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 6 before the hearing starts on October 30 this year.