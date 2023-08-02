Boda boda rider charged with killing Nairobi tout

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding a boda boda driver accused of killing a matatu tout in a scuffle at Taj Mall in Pipeline estate on Outer Ring Road in Embakasi, Nairobi on July 31.

Fred Mogere is in custody at Embakasi Police Station where the DCI is conducting investigations into the murder of Richard Nyanamba.

Detective John Lunge obtained an order to detain the suspect for 14 days pending investigations after informing Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts that he was investigating a case of murder.

The suspect had allegedly knocked the tout down and a fight ensued.

Mr Lunge said the suspect beat up the tout before throwing him from the overpass to the ground where he landed on a rock.

Had hit him

"The victim asked the respondent why he had hit him with the motorcycle and he (the suspect) said matatu people were very cruel, after which he dismounted from his motorcycle and started beating him up," Constable Lunge said in his affidavit filed in court.

"The accused held the man by his clothes and threw him down and he fell on a rocky ground and sustained injuries on the right side of his head and face."

Nyanamba was rushed to a nearby hospital before being transferred to Shalom Hospital in the Athi River area, Machakos County, where he was pronounced dead.

Nyanamba's wife reported the matter to Kware Police Station and Mr Mogere was arrested and booked under case OB number OB24/31/7/2023.

The DCI took over the investigation and Constable Lunge said he needed time to record witness statements and take the suspect for psychiatric evaluation at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital in Starehe.