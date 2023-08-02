Nairobi woman, 23, charged with defiling 16-year-old student

A 23-year-old woman who was allegedly caught in bed with a 16-year-old high school student at their home in Embakasi, Nairobi, has been charged with defilement.

Damaris Kerubo is accused of defiling the minor on various dates between April and July this year.

She was not charged with the usual alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor.

In the first incident, the prosecution says Ms Kerubo was allegedly caught in the act by a neighbour with the minor at his mother's house. The neighbour had gone to collect her house keys.

In the second incident, she was allegedly found with the minor in her house by the same neighbour, who later informed the minor's mother.

However, the minor denied he had been defiled when questioned by his mother.

Form Two student

The Form Two student later confessed to his sibling, whom he sent to their mother with an apology.

A few weeks later, the minor's mother received information from Ms Kerubo's neighbour that she had found her again with the minor and the matter was reported to police officers who arrested the suspect.

The minor, who was also arrested, told the police that he had made advances towards the suspect and she agreed to be his girlfriend and they had been dating since April.

They met and fell in love at the grocery store owned by the minor’s mother, where the suspect is a regular customer.

Since then, they have been allegedly having an illicit affair and the mother had tried to warn the suspect to leave her son alone, but she ignored her.

Ms Kerubo denied the charges before Makadara Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi.

She was released on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.