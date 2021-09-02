Nairobi CBD parking
File | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Parking charges in Nairobi to triple in new plan

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It is good news to those who spend a short time in the city centre, but who currently have to pay the full day’s fees.
  • The new charges are part of a raft of changes contained in the Nairobi City County Draft Parking Policy.

Motorists in Nairobi will be charged between Sh75 and Sh90 every hour for street parking in the city centre, if a draft policy by City Hall comes into effect.

