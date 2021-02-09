Park Road, Ngara
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Nairobi

Prime

Park Road: Nairobi’s den of conmen and thieves

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Recently police arrested hackers in Park Road, Nairobi, who had penetrated a government database. But, as our writer Mwangi Muiruri found out, the criminal underworld here is a den of misfits.
  • The gangs range from fixers, black money scammers known as ''wash wash'' and pseudo pastors.

Nairobi’s Park Road is a stretch of immorality. Sleaze lives here where a mix of substance abuse and cheap sex has made this upper Ngara Estate one of Nairobi’s most notorious backstreets.

