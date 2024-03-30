Oloolua community protests against alleged forest invasion

Communities living near Oloolua Forest have protested against the alleged grabbing of 66 acres of forest land near the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

According to the Oloolua Community Forest Association, a child organisation is claiming the piece of land and turned up in January this year and started digging trenches to build a perimeter wall.

It took the intervention of the forest association to stop the organisation from encroaching on the land while they sought information from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Last week, however, a group of construction workers hired by the organisation returned and continued digging trenches.

Members of the association staged a demonstration on Saturday morning to stop the ongoing construction.

The chairman of the forest association, Christopher Muriithi, told Nation.Africa that they are calling on the Kenya Forestry Service (KFS) and the Ministry of Lands to clarify the issue of the title deed to the charity.

"We went to the registrar's office to get information on the Children's Welfare Group but it is not registered anywhere. They claim to have a title deed but we have searched for the title deed they claim to have and it is nowhere to be found. Who are they and why are they grabbing forest land?" wondered Mr Muriithi.

Has not been leased

A letter from KFS, seen by Nation.Africa, states that the land in question has not been leased to any other entity and is available for forest use.

“The purpose of this letter therefore is to inform you that based on the available boundary data, L.R. No. 23269, is part of Oloolua gazetted Forest and the spatial spread of the parcel is as shown on the attached Map No. OL-002 and is not available for any other use other than Forest Conservation and Management for posterity,” reads the letter.

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, who joined the protesters, said they would petition the KFS and the Ministry of Lands over the issuance of the title deed.

“The government launched a plan to plant trees. Why should they spend so many resources to plant trees and destroy the already existing ecosystem that has taken thousands of years to form,” Mr Keter said.

The 1,650-hectare Oloolua Forest is frequented by visitors, most of whom go to relax and enjoy nature.

It is also home to indigenous trees and rivers that give visitors a refreshing feeling. The forest is part of the Ngong Hills Forest Ecosystem.