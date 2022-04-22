Breaking News: Former President Mwai Kibaki dies at 90
ODM nominations in Nairobi and Mombasa kick off
Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Nairobi and Mombasa counties go to the polls today to nominate aspirants who will contest in the August 9 General Election.
In Nairobi, MP aspirants from Kibra, Lang'ata and Westlands will compete to fly the ODM ticket. The party will also hold elections in most of the city's wards with various candidates getting to see where they stand with voters.
More follows.