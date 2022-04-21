Raila backtracks on ‘six-piece’ vote call

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has backed down on calls to his Nyanza and Coast strongholds to vote for only Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidates in the six elective posts.

Mr Odinga made a U-turn on the demand for the “six-piece suit” voting pattern he made on Monday in Homa Bay and on Tuesday in Mombasa, following an uproar within the coalition that brings together 26 parties.

Speaking a day after President Kenyatta’s camp in the coalition, alongside other affiliate parties, cautioned against such calls, Mr Odinga assured members of the broader outfit of his commitment to their bigger cause which, he said, is the presidency.

“For the record I am an Azimio candidate. When I campaign around the country I do so as an Azimio candidate and I am not going to be biased in favour of ODM candidates. I will treat all the candidates equally,” Mr Odinga told Azimio county coordinators drawn from 44 counties across the country during a strategy meeting in Nairobi yesterday.

His concession is a big win for candidates of smaller parties in ODM strongholds who felt his call undermined their candidatures despite them supporting his presidential bid.

On Tuesday, Azimio National Coalition Executive Council deputy chairman David Murathe, who is also the Jubilee Party vice-chairman, had warned that such calls could upset voter turnout and affect Mr Odinga’s presidential run.

“The more candidates the merrier. If you run candidates, for example, of David Ochieng’s party or even UDM, on which Gumbo [Nicholas] is contesting for Siaya governor, provided at the top they vote for Jakom [Mr Odinga], it is good for voter turnout,” Mr Murathe told the Nation.

Yesterday, during the meeting at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, Mr Odinga was accompanied by Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju, members of his presidential campaign board led by its chairman Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, and Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), James Ongwae (Kisii), Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu and Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi. Mr Odinga said fielding multiple Azimio candidates would lead to high voter turnout, adding that all of them will be accorded equal opportunity.

In Nairobi, he said, the coalition would go for consensus to avoid splitting of votes. Mr Odinga pointed out that the Azimio coordinators, who are drawn from the 26 affiliate parties, will serve the interest of the coalition and coordinate presidential campaigns at the grassroots.

Mr Muriithi said all the 26 parties in Azimio will work towards ensuring victory for Mr Odinga.

Mr Ongwae said the campaign teams have been premised on “broad institutionalisation of the presidential campaigns”.

“They are not ODM or Jubilee. They should be seen as fighting for the presidential candidate and not particular parties,” said Mr Ongwae. Ms Ngilu pointed out that yesterday’s meeting was a “strategic planning meeting for all the coordinators.”

“For success you must plan very well. Once they get back to their counties they shall show direction from all the way to the polling station. From this meeting all of us will be reading from the same page including the message that we are sending out there,” she said. She added: “Even though we are 26 different parties, we are carrying the same message of hope and looking at our ten point manifesto.”