Ngong Road matatu operators protest police harassment, paralyse transport

Some matatu operators on Thursday morning blocked sections of Ngong Road in Nairobi to protest over alleged harassment and excessive bribe demands by traffic police.

The drivers and conductors, who accused the police of demanding bribes to permit them to continue operating their businesses, called for immediate action from authorities.

Their protest comes days after the Motorists Association of Kenya announced a countrywide matatu strike on Monday, August 26, to push the government to address issues affecting the transport sector.

The group blocked a section of Ngong Road for hours, causing significant traffic disruptions during morning rush hours.

Mr Wambugu Kanoru, one of the coordinators of the demos, said they had been left with no other option but to paralyse operation until the government addresses their complaints.

“If the government will not meet our demands by Monday, we will have no other option but to call for another meeting on Tuesday and decide the way forward, and transport will be affected,” Mr Kanoru said.

Impounding vehicles

In their strike threat, the Motorists Association of Kenya identified fuel levies, insurance concerns, auctioneers, regulation of microfinance, police and county harassment, and National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) incompetence as some of their grievances.

The movement also highlighted that many of their members, who had insured their vehicles with Invesco, were unexpectedly affected and were not provided sufficient time to switch to other insurance providers.

The movement chairperson Paul Thiongo said that over 1,000 vehicles had been auctioned following the directive from IRA over Invesco, which failed to meet its financial obligations.

They now want the government to intervene and stop police from impounding their vehicles for allegedly operating without an insurance cover.

“We have fleet of the vehicles which have been auctioned, and members have been left without businesses. They are auctioning about 100 vehicles each day within Nairobi County. We are calling upon the government to support us to make sure there is survival in this industry,” Mr Thiongo said.

The movement has expressed its displeasure with the manner that IRA handled the matter without engaging the stakeholders.

“We cannot continue to sit as a leader and see our members’ vehicles being auctioned day and night whereas they have complied with whatever they are required to comply with…we are suffering greatly.”

Employment opportunities

Embassava Sacco chairman Benson Wanyoike said that the matatu industry has created employment opportunities for the youth in the country, and the government should involve them in all decisions that can affect livelihoods.

“We have helped the government by creating jobs, and even the president is aware of it. We are now asking the government to help us to do business without being frustrated,” Mr Wanyoike said.

The matatu stakeholders are also claiming that they are being forced to join some of the insurance companies yet there are compensations which have not been paid since 2014.

The government's move to increase the Road Maintenance Levy from Ksh.18 to Ksh.25 per litre of fuel has received stiff opposition from different stakeholders calling for its reversal.