Nairobi woman fined Sh20,000 for insulting police officers

A 26-year-old woman, who hurled unprintable insults at police officers and dared them to shoot her after she was caught making out with a man in car, is facing jail time.

Tabby Ndung’u was on Wednesday fined Sh20,000 by a Nairobi court or in default serve six months in jail.

Tabby was sentenced by Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia after she pleaded guilty to charges of creating a disturbance and offensive conduct near Thika Road Mall on January 24.

The court heard that two police officers on patrol found traffic and upon investigating the cause of the jam they found Tabby and a male companion had stopped their car in the middle of the road causing obstruction to other motorists.

The officers found Tabby and the man kissing passionately and ordered them to drive on to ease traffic.

But angered by their interference, Tabby got out of the car and hurled insults at them.

The two male officers reported the incident at the Kasarani police station.