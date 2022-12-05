Socialite Sheila Wairimu fined Sh200, 000 for stealing late tycoon's ‘V8’

A Kitale musician, who was charged with stealing dead tycoon's vehicle, has been fined Sh200, 000.

Kitale Chief Magistrate Julius N'garng'ar also ordered Sheila Wairimu alias Shay Diva Africa to return the Toyota Landcruiser 200 series back to the family of the deceased.

“I have considered the mitigation I will take into the account that the accused is a first offender. I have also considered the circumstances under which the offence was committed and the plea in mitigation by the council of the accused,” ruled Chief Magistrate N'garng'ar.

The accused was charged with three counts of intermeddling with family Estate, forgery and stealing.

She was fined Sh10, 000 fine or risk two months jail, Sh150, 000 fine or risk 3 years jail term and Sh40, 000 or risk 1 year jail term respectively in the three counts.

In her mitigation, through her lawyer Mr David Teti who was holding a brief on Monday, she prayed for mercy and leniency.

“My client is very remorseful. She has a family who depends on her (kids). She double up as a care giver to her ill mother who sever from heart condition, High blood pressure and diabetes. If given a custodial sentence she would be able to take care of her mother,” he told the court.

“Her mother is a widow and does not have any source of income. My client has four siblings who are all students who depend on her for the basic needs including one who is seating for this year's KCSE who is a day scholar. She is a first offender and plead with the court for fair sentence."

According to the lawyer, his client’s only mistake was falling in love but unfortunately the love she thought she had landed her in court.

“I wish the deceased could be alive to tell the love story. I hope you will give her a custodial sentence,” said Mr Teti.

According to the widow the accused actually diversitated the family, embarrassed it and holding the vehicle longer than three years denying the family it's use.

Wairimu, 30, was accused of accessing tycoon PJ Dodhia Kumar’s TIMs/NTSA account and transferring ownership of the vehicle to herself without following due processes of succession.

She transferred the car only a day after the man's death.

Kumar died in April 2021 aged 61. His family filed a complaint with the police after learning that Wairimu had taken the vehicle, saying he only gave it to her on a “use and return basis” because they were in a relationship.

One of the witnesses, Chirag Bhatt, a manager of a hardware shop which was owned by Kumar, said Wairimu had consistently blackmailed the deceased that she would disclose their illicit relationship to his wife, who lives in the UK.

Bhatt said that is how she remained with the vehicle until Kumar's death.

In her defence, Wairimu said the vehicle was transferred to her without her knowledge and that she learned about this when she accessed her NTSA account.

She said she has never attempted to illegally transfer ownership of the vehicle.

According to records at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Wairimu filed a transfer of the log book by logging into the TIMs account of the deceased at 11.45 pm on April 26.

The transfer was authorised at 2pm the next day, but there were no supporting documents from the owner.