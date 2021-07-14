Nairobi CBD to face cut in water supply Thursday





The entire Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) will face a cut in water supply on Thursday, officials announced.

In a notice, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said the disruption will facilitate the interconnection of the new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie Avenue and Bunyala Road junction with Uhuru Highway to enable the release of the road corridor to the expressway contractor.

“NCWSC will shut down the water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Expressway/Mombasa Road starting from 6am Thursday, July 15, 2021 to Friday, July 16, 2021 at 6am,” the notice said.

Environs to be affected include areas along Mombasa Road, South B and South C neigbourhoods.

University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), EPZ-Athi River and the entire Industrial Area will also be affected.

Areas along Jogoo Road including City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buru Buru and surrounding estates will also go without water for 24 hours on Thursday.

In the past, the construction of the expressway has seen city residents go without water supply on several occasions.

NCWSC has appealed to affected customers to use water sparingly as it works to restore the supply.

The relocation of water pipes because of ongoing work on the expressway has been blamed for constant water shortages in city estates.