Nairobi ASK Show in big comeback after two years forced recess due to Covid

Nairobi International Trade Fair has entered it’s fourth day, since it commenced on Monday, September 26,2022.

Organised by the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK), the seven days agricultural show will run until Sunday, October 2.

With 350 local and international exhibitors in attendance, participants are expected to learn various technologies in the food and agricultural production value chain, solution to finances and transport.

They are drawn from agriculture, manufacturing, housing, small and medium enterprises, banking, technology, public and private technology and hospitality industries.

With this year’s theme being ‘Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture & Trade’, speaking during the official launch of the event at Jamhuri Park Showground, Nairobi, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said it aligns with the government’s agenda of transforming the sector.

Mr Gachagua however cited the recent introduction of subsidy fertiliser program, as one of the intervention measures to revamp agriculture in the country.

“We are looking forward to make agricultural produce and products more competitive globally,” said the second in command.

Regretting that an average household spends about 54 percent of its monthly income on food, Mr Gachagua stated the government’s interventions to bring down production cost of farm produce will help in reducing the soaring cost of living.

Also read: City fair attracts 270 flower exhibitors

The government, organisers of the 120 Nairobi ASK edition and actors in the agricultural sector, are hopeful the exhibition will help offer solutions to the food production value chain in the country.

As the world suffer from the adverse effects of climate change which have led to unreliable rainfall distribution and prolonged droughts, farmers have been urged to embrace modern technologies and innovations on display at the exhibition.

City residents taking pictures of an aircraft outside Kenya Wildlife Service exhibition stand at ASK Jamhuri Showground on September 26, 2022. Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru I Nation Media Group

“Government has set aside Sh3 billion for crop insurance program to manage losses occasioned by drought, disease and pests invasion,” Mr Gachagua announced, through the Head of State’s, Dr William Ruto speech.

The programme covers 1.3 million farmers across 37 counties, in irish potatoes and green grams value chain.

Unlocking farm produce overseas market, the DP said all ambassadors who will be appointed to represent Kenya Kwanza government will sign an agreement to tap international buyers.

Gachagua used the Nairobi ASK platform to defend remarks he made last week in Baringo County over Shamba System.

He insisted the call entails engaging farmers through an agreement to plant trees in gazetted reserves as they grow crops in between “and when they mature they vacate”.

Also present during the official launch of the exhibition were Nairobi Governor, Johnson Sakaja, Agriculture CAS, Anne Nyaga and Nairobi ASK Branch Chair, Mr Joseph Mugo.

Mr Sakaja called on the national government through its interventions on agriculture, to increase its allocation to the county in order to empower modern urban farming.

Entry charges are Sh300 for every adult, while children and students pay Sh250.