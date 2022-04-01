Missing Kitengela boy, 11, found dead, body mutilated

The body of Emanuel Kibet Kipkemboi, 11, from Jamii Bora estate in Kitengela has been found in a deserted home a few days after he went missing.

The second-born child in a family of two children was reported missing on the evening of Saturday, March 26 after the family failed to find him.

The body of the Grade Five pupil at Sathya-sai School on the Isinya-Kiserian road was discovered in a pool of blood today in a deserted three-bedroom house a few metres from his parents’ home.

Neigbours had noticed bloodstains leading the house before they happened upon the murder scene. Police found a chisel and a hummer nearby.

"I saw the mutilated body. The perpetrators must have had enough time to commit the crime and cover their backs. Nobody heard any distress call since the time the boy went missing," said a neighbour.

According to a postmortem conducted today at Shalom Hospital in Athi River, young Kipkemboi died from multiple stabs in the head.

Eleven years Emanuel Kibet Kipkemboi was found murdered at Jamii bora estate few days after he was reported missing.

Photo credit: Courtesy

The body had 17 stabs in the head and neck.

Leaving his mother

Family members and friends the Nation spoke to at the morgue were yet to come to terms with the killing, considering that the boy’s father died on January 31, leaving his mother to take care of him and his sister.

The boy lived with his father somewhere else until the latter’s death, when he moved in with his mother.

Daisy Kibet, the boy’s sister, described her brother as a jovial football lover who was the darling of the family.

"He was my only brother. He was always jovial and friendly. He lit up our family even in dark moments despite his tender age,” Daisy said.

The family said they are living in fear.

"This is a cold-blood murder. We wonder who could have wanted an innocent boy dead. Police should expedite the investigation and ensure justice for our loved one," said George Kipsang, the boy’s uncle, who spoke on behalf of the family.

Isinya sub-county Police Commander Ancent Kaloki said preliminary investigations point to a possible family feud.

"We suspect the person who lured the boy to his murder was known to him. We have crucial leads we are following to unravel the murder," he said.