Man who stole his friend's phone, shoes jailed for 3 years

A man who stole a mobile phone and a pair of shoes from a friend who housed him in Kibera, Nairobi will serve a three-year jail term for the theft.

Emmanuel Okello Otieno, 18, was handed the penalty without an option of a fine by senior principal magistrate Monica Maroro of Kibera law courts after pleading guilty to theft charges.

Otieno was charged with stealing a Samsung phone worth Sh23,000, a Bluetooth device worth Sh1,000 and a pair of shoes valued at Sh7,000 from Hassan Nuru Said on July 31 contrary to Section 268 as read with Section 275 of the Penal Code.

The court heard that Otieno visited Said at his house in the Makina area where they were until midnight before Said went to sleep and left Otieno watching television.

Otieno later left the house at around 3am taking with him the said items.

Said later met the convict in the Gatwekera area within Kibera slums on August 1 and detained him with the help of members of the public.

They escorted him to the Kibera police station. The pair of shoes were recovered from him and were presented before the court as an exhibit.

The phone and the Bluetooth device were not recovered.