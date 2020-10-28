Legendary ‘Vitimbi’ actor is dead

Actor Mohammed Tajiri, better known by his stage name Mzee Makanyanga, is dead. He will be buried on Wednesday afternoon at the Kariakor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi in line with Islam traditions.

The actor, whose acting career spanned four decades, breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 85.

According to his family, Makanyanga, who was born in Pangani in 1935, died at his home in Majengo area in Nairobi County.

Ms Sakina Mwangi Mohamed of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) told Nation that Makanyanga died of old age although he had been ailing.

“He had been ailing on-off but he died of old age,” she said.

Tough prosecutor

Those who interacted with Makanyaga during his long acting career described him as a gifted thespian who was able to bring out varied roles with unrivalled ease.

Mr Gibson Mbugua, famed for his role as a tough prosecutor in the Vioja Mahakamani drama series, said the late Makanyaga will be remembered for his starring roles in the various programmes he was engaged in.

Mr Mbugua and Makanyaga were among a group of prominent actors who formed the Darubini dancing group, which specialised in traditional songs and won global acclaim for their shows.

Mzee Makanyanga featured in various television programmes at KBC, formerly Voice of Kenya, such as Vitimbi, Chipukizi, Darubini, and Vioja Mahakamani.

Comedians Society of Kenya chairman Ken Waudo said they celebrate the late Makanyanga.

The late actor made his film debut in the 70’s starring in the TV series Zuberi.