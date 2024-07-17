Kware deaths: Mystery deepens as Jomaisu’s ‘relatives’ deny relations

The mystery surrounding the true identity of Collins Jomaisu Khalasia, the alleged prime suspect in the macabre Kware murders, continues to unravel.

Nation’s Victor Rabala embarked on a journey to visit the suspect’s rural home after queries emerged, raising doubt on the identity of the suspect apprehended by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths on Sunday night.

“My quest to trace the family of Jomaisu Khalasia, the main suspect in the Kware killings in Nairobi began at Shamakhokho market, in Vihiga County,” narrates Mr Rabala.

Upon inquiry, he was informed that Mr Jomaisu once operated a boda boda taxi business at the trading centre.

However, not even the pictures released by the DCI boss Mohammed Amin of the suspected serial killer could re-jig the memory of the residents.

After a two-day mission to establish the suspect’s exact home in Hamisi Sub County, the locals exhibited scanty knowledge of the whereabouts of the man linked to their village.

“I have received some calls from the DCI officers on whether we know the suspect but we are not sure whether we are talking about the same person,” said Boniface Karanja, a supposed cousin of Mr Jomaisu.

“The only name we can relate to is Jomaisu, which belonged to my late uncle Elijah Jomaisu,” he told Nation.

According to the 43-year-old man, the suspect’s mother, Rose Khatushi, divorced his uncle and left with four children in 1992 and got remarried somewhere in Migori County.

“However, the alleged Collins Jomaisu was called Ketrin Shiusa and we are not aware whether his name was changed when they moved from our home,” said Mr Karanja.

He pointed out that they have not been in contact since 1992 when his uncle's wife left with the young Shiusa who was about two years old.

“My childhood memory is that of a heavily built child, not the slim guy I saw in the photos released by the DCI,” he said.

While the DCI had indicated that the suspect is 33 years old, Mr Karanja estimated the age of their lost cousin to about 37.

“It is only the suspect’s mother who can verify and identify her son. I may not be in a position to fully tell since I was equally young when we last saw each other,” he added.

His neighbour Boniface Kalala however urged police to conduct a thorough probe to reveal the true identity of the suspect.

“At 33 years, I believe the suspect is old enough to disclose his home area. It is unfortunate that nothing is being done amidst the negative spotlight on our village,” he said.​