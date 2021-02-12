Kura to construct Sh902m roads in Umoja estate

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced plans to construct eight kilometres of roads in Nairobi’s Umoja-Innercore estates to improve access.

The project, which will be undertaken at a cost of Sh902 million, will touch on eight roads and is set to be completed in November next year.

The scope of the project entails upgrading into bitumen standard of a seven-metre-wide two-lane carriageway, the inclusion of two-metre footpaths, bus bays, drainage facilities, road marking and street lighting.

Umoja-Innercore has many road links that include Ruaraka Crescent Road, Kangundo Moi Drive link, Malewa – Mwangaza Road, Nasra Estate Road, Kifaru Mutindwa Road, Kangundo Service Road, Mowlem Link Road, and Outer Ring Road.

“After its completion, it will supplement the regeneration programme that the Authority finished implementing last year, which saw a rehabilitation of 38 roads totalling 83 kilometres within Eastlands,” the authority said in a statement.

In 2019, City Hall received more than Sh415 million conditional grant to be used in the rehabilitation of roads across the capital city.

One year

The rehabilitation is part of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) ambitious plan to rehabilitate 444 kilometres of roads in one year.

NMS Director General Major General Mohamed Badi pointed out that the 444-kilometre project aims to increase accessibility in informal settlements.

“One year from now, all access roads within the informal settlements will be tarmacked,” Badi said.

Last week, NMS commenced the construction of new tarmac roads in Kibera in a bid to improve accessibility in the informal settlement.