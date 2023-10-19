I'm sorry: Sakaja tells abused hawkers, compensates them with Sh10,000 each

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has condemned his inspectors for harassing street vendors during the day.

This follows an ugly incident that took place during the day where the City Inspectorate officers were seen in a running battle with petty traders or hawkers as they cracked down on traders operating without county government documents.

Following the shocking harassment, in which small traders were arrested and their goods confiscated, the Governor has responded and apologised to each hawker who was mistreated.

He has instructed his office to ensure that each hawker is unconditionally released and paid compensation.

"I have ordered the immediate release of all confiscated items, apologised to the traders and personally compensated each of them with Sh10,000 each," Sakaja said.

He added that the action by his inspectorate officers was uncalled for and that his administration had consistently urged the officers to treat Nairobi residents with dignity.

"We have had cordial relations with informal traders for the past one year, but there have been unfortunate incidents in recent times to sabotage this.

The governor has also promised to take disciplinary action against the officers responsible for the operation.

"Even if the traders were operating without the necessary documentation, including a health certificate that every food handler must have for the safety of Nairobians, they did not deserve this treatment and we are dealing with it internally."

The governor's apology comes after Kenyans took to social media to criticise his office, accusing it of treating small traders without dignity.

David Ndii, an economist who also serves as President Ruto's chairman of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, blamed the governor for the unfortunate scene.

“The Nairobi County leadership is not hustler friendly. Thats why I keep prodding Sakaja on it. Sakaja run on an “order” platform. His plan was to put hustlers in markets which is UpperDeck silliness. Street vendors are on streets because that’s where customers are,” Ndii said.

The situation went against the governor's promise to street vendors that under his leadership, they would not be arrested because they were genuine hustlers struggling to feed their families.