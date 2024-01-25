How 17-year-old girl was defiled by her boyfriend and his friend

Two men are staring at a possibility of getting life imprisonment after they were charged with gang defilement of a 17-year-old girl in Umoja estate, Nairobi.

The two - KK and KS - have been accused of jointly defiling JWL at Kangethe’s rental house on December 21, last year.

The two have separately been charged with committing an indecent act with the minor by touching her genitals on the same date.

On the material day, the minor had gone to visit KK, who is her boyfriend, and found him in the company of KS.

KK left the house to go and buy some food, leaving his friend and the minor together in the house.

It is alleged that immediately KK left the house, Kimani started making sexual advances on the minor but she turned him down.

KS is then said to have allegedly threatened the minor with a knife, locked the door and ordered the minor to undress.

KK returned later and found his friend defiling the minor. He gained entry into the house and allegedly joined his friend in defiling the minor.

Later, the minor escaped after the two left the house. She went to the hospital where she was examined and treated. She was thereafter directed to report the matter to the police.

However, the minor did not inform her parents about the incident even after they noticed that she had suddenly become withdrawn and depressed.

The minor later disclosed to her mother what had happened to her and the parents reported the incident to police. KK was traced and arrested after he was positively identified by the minor.

Police established that KS, who is a student, was already in remand at the Nairobi Area Remand and Allocation Prison in Industrial Area where he was in custody after being charged with theft.

Through lawyer Mercy Mumbu, the duo denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms.

Ms Mumbu told the court that KK is a student at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) while KS is a father of a young child who solely depends on him.