House help charged after sexual abuse of boy, 2, caught on video

A city house help who allegedly fondled her employer’s two-year-old son was charged with sexually assaulting the minor contrary to section 5 (1) of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Ms Joyce Mwangi was charged at Makadara Law Courts with committing the offence inside her employer’s house in Soweto estate, Embakasi East, on January 16 in an incident captured on CCTV.

Ms Mwangi is facing an additional charge of indecent act with a child contrary to section 11 (1) of SOA where she is accused of indecently touching the toddler.

The crime was reportedly discovered when the boy's mother was checking in on her son via CCTV camera she had installed in her house and connected to her mobile phone. She quickly informed a relative who rushed to the house to intervene before she took a taxi home.

She confronted Ms Mwangi with the clip where she was reportedly shown kissing the minor before lying on top of him.

The victim’s mother later reported the incident to the police and shared the video with them. Police arrested the house help after gathering evidence.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms claiming she is a mother of two children who depend on her.

She was released on a bond of Sh500,000 without an option of a cash bail.