Malindi football coach charged with filming child pornography, trafficking 

A 28-year-old football coach was on Tuesday charged with sexually assaulting two children and producing a pornographic film of the acts.

Mr Patrick Mbauni Murithi alias Pat Arv alias Daddy is facing several counts of defilement, indecent act with a child, child pornography and trafficking persons.

The suspect’s victims are aged 11 years.

According to a charge sheet produced in a Malindi court, Mr Muriithi sexually assaulted the minors at his rented house in Kisumu Ndogo area within Malindi Sub-County.

The suspect is also accused of committing an indecent act with the minors using his hands.

He allegedly committed the offences on diverse dates between August last year and January 11, 2023.

Mr Muriithi is further charged with child pornography, where he is accused of producing pornographic videos of the minors using his mobile phone.

Aside from the videos, he is also accused of being in possession of obscene photos of the two minors. He allegedly produced the pornographic material on December 9 and 11 last year.

In another count, the suspect has been charged with trafficking persons after he allegedly received and harboured the minors in his house for purposes of sexual exploitation.

The suspect denied the charges when he appeared before Malindi Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui.

He was remanded pending bond ruling.

The prosecution wants him denied bond until the children testify against him.

Sergeant Wycliff Jefwa, the officer investigating the matter, argued that the coach is an influential man in the local community hence may interfere with witnesses.

According to the investigator, the suspect founded Pat Arve football club where he has been coaching young children.

“The accused person has a great attachment to the victims to the extent that they refer to him as daddy since he pays for their upkeep…there is likelihood of the victims being compromised,” Mr Jefwa told the magistrate.

The court further heard that the suspect convinced the minors’ parents to allow him to stay with the victims, hence he is capable of compromising the witnesses.

The prosecution also wants the suspect denied bond, saying he is an IT expert and hence is likely to interfere with the digital evidence.

“The evidence so far gathered is cogent and sufficient to prove the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubt hence the accused may be tempted to abscond if released,” said the officer.

The prosecution further urged the court to decide the matter based on the interest of the children.

“In the view of the serious compelling reasons raised herein, it is in the interest of justice that this court does not grant the accused bail,” the court was told.

