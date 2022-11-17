House help, 28, charged with defiling employer’s 6-year-old son

A 28-year-old domestic worker was charged on Thursday in an Eldoret court with defiling her employer’s six-year-old boy.

Caroline Nyawira is accused of defiling the boy in Elgon View estate in Eldoret on an unknown date in October. Ms Nyawira also faced an alternative charge of touching the boy’s private parts.

Police from the Langas Police Station arrested the suspect after investigating the claims and interrogating the minor, a Grade One pupil at a private school in Eldoret.

A statement from prosecutors said the woman enticed the boy with sweets before defiling him.

She denied the charge before Eldoret Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen.

The accused pleaded with the court to release her on a personal bond, claiming she had been framed.

“I am just a poor house help who is being fixed by my employer because of work-related challenges. I beg this court to consider releasing me on a personal bond. My parents are poor and they cannot afford a huge bond,” she told the court.

The magistrate released her on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

The case will be heard on November 29.

Four years ago, residents of Eldoret were shocked after a houseboy allegedly raped and strangled his employer’s five-year-old child.