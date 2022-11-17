Man, 66, charged with defiling his house help’s daughter

A 66-year-old man who allegedly defiled the daughter of his domestic worker was charged on Thursday with defilement, contrary to Section 8 (1) (4) of the Sexual Offences Act of 2006.

Hasmokh Dodhia was arraigned at the Eldoret Municipal Court on charges of defiling the child at Rupa Villa estate in Kapsoya, Uasin Gishu County.

Court documents showed the incident took place on October 29.

Mr Dodhia, an employee of Ken Knit, faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a child.

Mother compromised

The incident was reported at the Naiber Police Station by concerned members of the public. They alleged that the child’s mother was being compromised by the perpetrator to cover up the incident.

The accused, who was represented by lawyer Aloo Romanus, denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen.

The girl, a Form One student at a local secondary school, had visited her mother at the estate when the man allegedly defiled her.

The accused denied the charges and asked to be released on bond. But the victim’s lawyer, Karuga Wanjiru, objected to his release pending pre-bail report.

The prosecutor did not object to the accused being released on bond.

The magistrate directed that the accused be released on a bond of Sh300,000 and a surety of the same amount.