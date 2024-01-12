Governor Sakaja to mediate in the Kirima land dispute

On Monday, January 15, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja is expected to hold a crucial meeting with the two parties involved in the Kirima land dispute.

This follows the Environment and Land Court's ruling on October 23 on the ownership of land parcels LR No. 5908/8 and LR No. 6852/2 in Embakasi, which has left more than 300 occupants in a state of uncertainty.

According to the court, the more than 1,000 acres of land belong to the family of the late property investor Gerishon Kirima and should therefore be vacated by the squatters.

As tension becomes a daily routine for the squatters, who expect to be evicted at any moment, the county has stepped in to ensure that the land is transferred to the family peacefully and without confrontation.

“The Nairobi County Government is committed to assume the role of an independent arbitrator and supervise the processes to ensure a smooth, sensitive and humane transfer of ownership and occupancy, taking into account all circumstances of each case and the persons involved, and that an amicable solution is reached between the occupants of the land and the Kirima Family within the provisions of the existing law,” said the statement by Patrick Analo, the acting County Secretary and Head of the County Public Service.

The county says it is keen to ensure the peaceful and lawful implementation of the court's decision in the best public interest and in accordance with the law.

In addition, the county has temporarily halted any further development activities on the land until all conditions raised during the meeting are met, meaning that there will be no further construction or development on the specified parcel until all issues are amicably resolved.

Specific parcel

In the meantime, the county has directed that a mandatory step be taken to determine the status of the occupation of each specific parcel and the extent of each parcel.

Among the issues to be addressed are the topographic survey showing the settlements as built, the submission of a subdivision plan for approval by the Nairobi County Government, the submission of a change of use application for both titles to the county, the survey according to the approved scheme, and the determination of the fair market value of the land for compensation purposes.

The county has also said that the portions of the land earmarked for public amenities such as roads, way leaves, schools, hospitals, markets and playgrounds must be properly identified and vested in the relevant public institutions.

Barely a week ago, the Kirima family said in the statement that they were willing to sit down with the squatters and discuss the right way to resolve the dispute, ruling out eviction as one of the options available to them.

The family reiterated their willingness to sell the land to the current occupiers on a willing buyer, willing seller basis.

“As a family, we are indeed sympathetic to the anguish suffered by unfortunate Kenyans duped into buying the plots of land in Njiru from unscrupulous and merciless swindlers,” the statement said.