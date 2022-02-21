Governor Kananu reorganises cabinet as five exit

Nairobi Governor Ann Kananu has reorganised her cabinet after five of her ministers quit last week to seek elective posts in the August elections.

Executive committee members Charles Kerich (Lands and Housing), Veska Kangogo (Devolution and Public Service) and Janet Ouko (Education and Sports) handed in their resignation letters before the February 9 deadline for public officers seeking elective politics.

They were joined by Food and Agriculture Chief Officer Halkano Waqo and his counterpart in Water, Energy and Sanitation Mohamed Abdi, who was also an acting Devolution chief officer.

To replace the five, Ms Kananu has appointed Commerce, Tourism and Cooperatives executive Winfred Gathagu to take charge of the Lands and Housing department in an acting capacity.

Environment, Water and Sanitation executive Larry Wambua will replace Ms Kangogo, also in an acting capacity, while Food and Agriculture executive Lucia Mulwa will hold the fort in Education and Sports in a similar capacity.

Health Services executive Hitan Majevdia, his Finance and Economic Planning counterpart Allan Igambi, ICT and e-government executive Newton Munene and Roads, Transport and Public Works executive Mohamed Dagane complete the cabinet.

To replace Mr Waqo, Ms Kananu has tapped the services of Food, Agriculture and Forestry Director Mary Kibira while Mario Kainga is the new acting chief officer for Water, Energy and Sanitation. Mr Kainga is an acting director in the same department.

To fill the vacant Devolution and Administration chief officer position, director of sub-county administration Joel Muli will take over the role in an acting capacity.

“The Nairobi County Government is hereby reorganised in line with the Constitution, the County Governments Act section 30(2e) and 45(5) as a result of resignation of county executive committee members who wish to pursue political careers in the upcoming General Election. The outlined changes take effect immediately,” said Ms Kananu in a statement.

Ms Kangogo wants to vie for the Uasin Gishu governor’s seat while Mr Kerich is eyeing the Bomet Central parliamentary seat now held by Ronald Tonui.

The two are angling for their respective seats under Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party.

Ms Ouko wants the Kasarani parliamentary seat in Nairobi County, where she will battle it out with the incumbent Mercy Gakuya.