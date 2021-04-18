Government defends blockade of Nairobi roads

The government has defended its decision to detain motorists on the Thika Highway on Saturday for flouting the dusk to dawn curfew, saying it was a necessity in enforcing the law.

Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda on Sunday said that while the decision may have caused a lot of inconveniences, especially to essential service providers, it was informed by the growing disobedience to the law, especially the Covid-19 containment measures.

Mr Kianda said the Saturday snarl-up along Thika Road was occasioned by efforts of police officers to strictly enforce the curfew restrictions. He said that compliance to the Covid-19 guidelines put in place by the government was on an all-time low.

“Yesterday’s (Saturday's) traffic snarl-up along Thika Road was occasioned by efforts of our police officers to strictly enforce the curfew restrictions, and we acknowledge the inconvenience this may have caused the road users,” he said.

The regional commissioner said that since President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the Covid-19 measures, only a few people in Nairobi have heeded the call, with estates within the city flouting most of the regulations, including social gatherings and the wearing of face masks.

Curfew restrictions

“Following our routine review and assessment of implementation of the Covid-19 containment measures, we have established that compliance with the said guidelines within the Nairobi metropolitan area is below 50 percent,” said Mr Kianda.

“We also note with concern that there is wilful violation of these protocols in estates, especially prohibition of large in-person gatherings and compliance with curfew restrictions and other health protocols,” he added.

Tens of motorists were on Saturday detained on the Thika highway, following a police operation to enforce the 8pm curfew within Nairobi. Roadblocks were erected on all the entry and exit lanes of the highway.

An illustration of the road closures reported by Nairobi residents in transit as at 10pm on April 17, 2021. Photo credit: Google Maps

The blockade, which lasted close to three hours, also affected those in the essential services category, was blamed on the laxity by those within the disease zoned areas to adhere to the guidelines put in place by the government to contain Covid-19. Stranded motorists took to social media to share their predicaments.

The temporary roadblocks were also mounted at Kayole Junction, Wilson Airport, Lang'ata Road, Mwiki, Kasarani, Junction Mall, Coptic Hospital, Arboretum, Ruai, Utawala, Two Rivers and at Kenyatta University Hospital.

Flatten Covid-19 curve

Police later allowed motorists using Thika Road to drive through. Reports indicated the highway was clear as at 11.45pm.

And on Sunday, Mr Kianda said a number of Kenyans had shown a disregard to the law, adding that it was the responsibility of all Kenyans to help the government flatten the Covid-19 curve before re-opening the country.

“We wish to remind Kenyans that each life matters, and we must all take part in breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.”

“However stringent these rules may appear, they are imperative for our survival. As such, civic responsibility is a more potent weapon in this war than enforcement of the guidelines by the police,”

He said the police would not tire in enforcing the law and that an elaborate plan was being put in place to ensure a smooth transition in the curfew period going forward.

“Going forward, our traffic management will be reviewed and enhanced to facilitate smooth transition into curfew hours. If we all step up voluntary compliance with these measures, then we have a chance to reach the globally recommended five percent positivity rate, and the total reopening of our economy and country shall come sooner than we projected,” he said.