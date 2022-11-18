Free transport for Nairobi school children, Sakaja says

School children in Nairobi will be transported for free in matatus, Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced following a meeting with the matatu operators at City Hall, Nairobi.

Mr Sakaja said the directive will be implemented by all the matatu Sacco’s that operate within Nairobi in a bid to ease access to education for thousands of learners in the City County

“Let us all agree that we will be ferrying all the school-going children for free from now henceforth,” he said.

He also indicated the county government will initiate talks with traffic police to ensure students and matatus are not arrested for carrying excess passengers if they are school going.