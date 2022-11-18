Free transport for Nairobi school children, Sakaja says
School children in Nairobi will be transported for free in matatus, Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced following a meeting with the matatu operators at City Hall, Nairobi.
Mr Sakaja said the directive will be implemented by all the matatu Sacco’s that operate within Nairobi in a bid to ease access to education for thousands of learners in the City County
“Let us all agree that we will be ferrying all the school-going children for free from now henceforth,” he said.
He also indicated the county government will initiate talks with traffic police to ensure students and matatus are not arrested for carrying excess passengers if they are school going.
“I caution you to be responsible. Do not abuse this directive to carry excess passengers lest you find yourself in trouble with the traffic police. As the county government, we will involve them to ensure that they do not arrest matatus carrying students,” he added.