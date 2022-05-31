Expect minimal traffic disruptions during Madaraka Day fete: Police

There will be minimal traffic disruptions to and from Uhuru Gardens tomorrow, Wednesday, June 1, where the country will be hosting this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations.

Police Spokesperson Mr Bruno Shioso, in a statement, said movement of traffic along all roads leading to the venue will not be disrupted unless temporarily on a need basis where vehicles will be diverted accordingly.

Dignitaries are advised to enter the venue through Gate 3; those that will not fit in the reserved parking space will be guided to the Uchumi supermarket parking area.

Other vehicles will be allowed to drop off passengers at the Carnivore Link road junction and park at Carnivore grounds.

“The rest of the vehicles will drop off visitors at the same junction then proceed to SwamiNarayan Temple Road and park at Ulinzi Sports Complex,” the statement added.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio

He said adequate security has been deployed within and outside the venue of the event set to be graced by Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio and his wife Fatima Bio who are in the country on a five-day state visit.

Gates will be opened to Kenyans attending the event as early as 5am and at 10am for dignitaries.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho last week said that they are expecting 30,000 Kenyans to attend the state event that will also be the last of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.

He promised more colour and a showcase by both the Kenya Police and the military that has never been experienced before.